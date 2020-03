BRIEF-Techstep To Implement Temporary Reduction In Workforce Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

March 31 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA:

* OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE RELATED TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TECHSTEP IS ALREADY EXPERIENCING REDUCED DEMAND FOR ITS HARDWARE OFFERINGS AND PRIVATE ENTERPRISES ARE PARTICULARLY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK

* DEMAND FOR TECHSTEP’S SOLUTIONS AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES, HOWEVER, HAVE BEEN STABLE AND IN SOME CASES INCREASED

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER INCREASED DEMAND FOR SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES WILL MAKE UP FOR REDUCED HARDWARE DEMAND LONGER-TERM

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS LIKELY TO AFFECT OVERALL DEMAND FOR TECHSTEP’S OFFERINGS

* TECHSTEP HAS IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE CAPACITY BY APPROXIMATELY 20%, EFFECTIVE IN APRIL

* RISK RELATED TO SUPPLY OF HARDWARE COULD INCREASE

* SOFTWARE, OPERATIONAL AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL TO SERVE EXISTING AND POTENTIALLY NEW CUSTOMERS’ MOBILITY NEEDS

* TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS ARE MAINLY WITHIN HARDWARE SALES AND INCLUDE BOTH NORWEGIAN AND SWEDISH EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)