Feb 20 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA:

* TECHSTEP CHOSEN AS SUPPLIER TO NORDEA

* ‍WON A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH NORDEA, A FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP IN NORDIC REGION​

* TOTAL VALUE OVER THREE YEARS IS ESTIMATED TO NOK 90 MILLION