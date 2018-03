BRIEF-Techstep Wins Several New Contracts

March 22 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA:

* TECHSTEP WINS SEVERAL NEW CONTRACTS

* TECHSTEP HAS THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY NORDIALOG OSLO RECENTLY BEEN AWARDED THREE NEW KEY CONTRACTS IN NORWAY

* TECHSTEP’S UNIT NORDIALOG OSLO HAS FURTHER WON TWO LARGE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS WITH ØSTFOLD MUNICIPALITY AND BTV INNKJØP

* SAYS BOTH ARE TWO-YEAR AGREEMENTS

* SAYS AGREEMENT WITH ØSTFOLD MUNICIPALITY HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF NOK 12 MILLION

* SAYS AGREEMENT WITH BTV HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF NOK 24 MILLION

* SAYS BOTH AGREEMENTS HAVE OPTIONS FOR TWO YEARS EXTENSION WITH ANNUAL RENEWALS.

* ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF THREE CONTRACTS, EXCLUDING OPTIONS FOR RENEWAL, OVER TWO TO THREE-YEAR PERIOD THEY COVER IS NOK 68 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)