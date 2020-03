March 4 (Reuters) - Techtronic Industries Co Ltd:

* RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK58.00 CENTS PER SHARE.

* FY GROUP REVENUE US$7.7 BILLION, UP 9.2%

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$615 MILLION VERSUS US$552 MILLION

* COVID-19 AND SUBSEQUENT QUARANTINE MEASURES IMPOSED BY PRC GOVERNMENT HAS HAD AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATION IN CHINA

* WELL POSITIONED GIVEN DIVERSIFIED MANUFACTURING BASE & SUPPLY CHAIN, AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS