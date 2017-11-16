FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 11:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck announces dividend and share buyback

* Teck Resources - ‍board approved distribution of cash to shareholders through supplemental dividend of $0.40 per share

* Teck Resources - ‍board also approved distribution of cash to shareholders through a share repurchase mandate equivalent to additional $0.40 per share​

* Teck Resources - to apply additional $230 million to repurchase of class B subordinate voting shares through March 31, 2018

* Teck says ‍normal course issuer bid program authorizes co to purchase up to 20 million class B subordinate voting shares through period ending Oct 9, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.