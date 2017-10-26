FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Breakingviews
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 4:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* Expects “very strong” Q4 industry benchmark price for steelmaking coal - chief executive donald lindsay

* Teck Resources says has contracted for 10,000 bpd of fort hills bitumen on existing Keystone pipeline to gulf coast; 12,000 bpd on proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

* Teck says has plans to sell remaining 25,000 bpd of Fort Hills bitumen at Hardisty, Alberta; has long-term contracts on up to 20,000 bpd

* Teck says if Trans Mountain expansion is delayed or not built it can increase capacity on Keystone pipeline, sell at Hardisty or use rail

* Teck CEO says “pretty strong case” for company to get back investment grade rating; rating agencies waiting for Fort Hills start, ramp up

* Steelmaking coal market prices “stabilizing” after coming off peaks, helped by strong demand outside China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.