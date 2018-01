BRIEF-Teck Provides Elkview Dryer Update

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK PROVIDES ELKVIEW DRYER UPDATE

* ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 19, 2018 THAT A “SIGNIFICANT” PRESSURE EVENT HAD INTERRUPTED OPERATIONS IN COAL DRYER AT TECK‘S ELKVIEW MINE

* TECK RESOURCES - ‍PRELIMINARY DAMAGE ASSESSMENT HAS DETERMINED THAT REPAIRS TO DRYER MAY TAKE IN RANGE OF FOUR TO SIX WEEKS​

* TECK RESOURCES - EXPECT LOST PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 200,000 TONNES OF CLEAN COAL FROM TECK‘S ELKVIEW MINE

* ‍COSTS OF REPAIR TO DRYER ARE NOT EXPECTED TO EXCEED $5-$10 MILLION​

* TO MANAGE OVERALL MOISTURE LEVEL OF PRODUCT FROM ELKVIEW​ , COORDINATING PRODUCTION WITH OTHER OPERATIONS IN ELK VALLEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: