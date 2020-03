BRIEF-Teck Provides Update On Fort Hills Production Plan

Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORT HILLS PRODUCTION PLAN

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY OPERATE FORT HILLS AS A SINGLE TRAIN FACILITY

* UNIT COSTS FOR REMAINING PRODUCTION WILL BE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF FIXED COSTS BEING COVERED BY LOWER VOLUMES

* UNIT OPERATING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE C$37 TO C$40 PER BARREL

* EXPECTS ITS 2020 SHARE OF FORT HILLS PRODUCTION WILL BE REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 9 MILLION BARRELS OF BITUMEN

* NOW EXPECTS FORT HILLS PRODUCTION TO BE ABOUT 100,000 TO 120,000 BARRELS PER DAY, OF WHICH TECK’S SHARE IS 21.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: