BRIEF-Teck Reports Qtrly Loss Attributable To Shareholders C$1.62/Share

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK REPORTS UNAUDITED ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2019

* QTRLY REVENUE C$2.66 BILLION VERSUS C$3.25 BILLION

* QTRLY STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION 6.7 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 7.3 MILLION TONNES

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$ 0.22

* EXPECT 2020 COPPER PRODUCTION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 285,000 TO 300,000 TONNES, SIMILAR TO 2019 PRODUCTION LEVELS

* TECK RESOURCES- IN 2020, EXPECT COPPER TOTAL CASH UNIT COSTS TO BE IN RANGE OF US$1.55 TO US$1.65 PER POUND BEFORE CASH MARGINS FOR BY-PRODUCTS

* EXPECT APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION OF REDUCTIONS FROM PREVIOUSLY PLANNED SPENDING IN 2020

* QTRLY STEELMAKING COAL SALES 6.3 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 6.6 MILLION TONNES

* TECK RESOURCES- EXPECT COPPER PRODUCTION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 300,000 TO 315,000 TONNES FROM 2021 TO 2023, EXCLUDING QB2

* TECK-EXPECT ZINC IN CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION IN 2020, INCLUDING CO-PRODUCT ZINC PRODUCTION FROM COPPER BUSINESS UNIT, TO BE 600,000 TO 640,000 TONNES

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$2.64 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TECK-IN 2020, EXPECT OUR ZINC TOTAL CASH UNIT COSTS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF US$0.55 TO US$0.60 PER POUND BEFORE MARGINS FOR BY-PRODUCTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TECK- IMPACTS CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE ON DEMAND, PRICES FOR COMMODITIES, ON SUPPLIERS, EMPLOYEES, AND GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS IS NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME

* EXPECTING 2020 FIRST QUARTER SALES TO REACH ABOUT 4.8 TO 5.2 MILLION TONNES, DOWN FROM PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 5.1 TO 5.4 MILLION TONNES

* TECK- IMPACTS CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE COULD BE MATERIAL, CO IS MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS IN ORDER TO BE IN A POSITION TO TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION

* TECK-IN 2020 EXPECT ZINC NET CASH UNIT COSTS TO BE US$0.40 TO US$0.45 PER POUND AFTER CASH MARGINS FOR BY-PRODUCTS

* EXPECT SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR OUR STEELMAKING COAL OPERATIONS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $475 MILLION IN 2020

* TECK- FOR THE 2021 TO 2023 PERIOD, EXPECT TOTAL ZINC IN CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 590,000 TO 640,000 TONNES

* TECK-TO TEMPORARILY CUT PRODUCTION, IMPLEMENT SHUTDOWN OF NEPTUNE BULK TERMINALS DUE TO POTENTIAL FOR WEAKER DEMAND IN SHORT-TERM FROM CORONAVIRUS

* TECK- LOSS IN Q4 INCLUDED NON-CASH, AFTER-TAX IMPAIRMENTS CHARGES OF C$999 MILLION, INCLUDING C$910 MILLION RELATING TO INTEREST IN FORT HILLS

* TECK- QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS C$1.62 PER SHARE

* EXPECT OUR STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION IN 2020 TO BE BETWEEN 23.0 AND 25.0 MILLION TONNES