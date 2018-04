BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO says no appetite for more oil sands buys

April 4 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* HAS NO APPETITE FOR MORE OIL SANDS ACQUISITIONS -CEO DON LINDSAY

* TECK RESOURCES CEO SAYS ON POTENTIAL COPPER ACQUISITIONS: ‘I DON’T SEE ANYTHING OUT THERE’

* TECK RESOURCES DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN RECENT RIO TINTO RIO.L COAL SALES PROCESS, TECK CEO SAYS

* TECK RESOURCES CEO SAYS WILL BE AT LEAST SIX MONTHS BEFORE IT WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO GO AHEAD WITH QB2 COPPER PROJECT IN CHILE

* TECK RESOURCES CEO SAYS “PEOPLE BEATING A PATH” TO ITS DOOR WANTING TO PARTICIPATE IN QB2 COPPER PROJECT BUT MAY START CONSTRUCTION BEFORE GETTING A PARTNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)