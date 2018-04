BRIEF-Teck Resources says Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $1.32 per share

April 24 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2018

* ADJUSTED PROFIT WAS $753 MILLION ($1.31 PER SHARE) IN Q1 COMPARED WITH $655 MILLION ($1.13 PER SHARE) IN Q1 OF LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS WAS $1.32 PER SHARE

* STEELMAKING COAL PRICES AVERAGED US$207 PER TONNE IN Q1, SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO AND Q4 OF 2017

* Q1 REVENUE OF $3.09 BILLION VERSUS. $2.85 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT 2018 COPPER PRODUCTION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 270,000 TO 285,000 TONNES

* SEES FULL YEAR COPPER UNIT COSTS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF US$1.80 TO US$1.90 PER POUND BEFORE MARGINS FROM BY-PRODUCTS

* QTRLY STEEL MAKING COAL SALES WERE 6.1 MILLION TONNES COMPARED WITH 5.7 MILLION TONNES A YEAR AGO

* SAYS EXPECTING STEEL MAKING COAL SALES VOLUMES IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY 6.7 MILLION TONNES

* SAYS THERE HAS BEEN NO CHANGE TO OUR 2018 GUIDANCE, EXCEPT UPDATED CAPITAL SPENDING FOR OUR QB2 PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: