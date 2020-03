March 17 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTAMINA

* COMPANIA MINERA ANTAMINA, IN WHICH TECK HAS A 22.5% INTEREST, CONTINUES TO OPERATE ANTAMINA MINE

* CRITICAL OPERATIONS WILL BE MAINTAINED BY A REDUCED WORKFORCE THROUGHOUT 15-DAY NATIONAL EMERGENCY QUARANTINE PERIOD

* TECK RESOURCES - ASSUMING NO FURTHER ADVERSE DEVELOPMENTS, ANY TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION TO BE RECOVERED IN LINE WITH EXISTING 2020 GUIDANCE