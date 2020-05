May 13 (Reuters) - Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd :

* OPERATIONS OF PROFOTO DIGITAL SERVICES PTE LTD HAVE REMAINED UNDER SUSPENSION

* LOW PRIORITY PROJECTS PLANNED FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR DEFERRED

* DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE AT THIS POINT SPECIFIC FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP

* DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE AT THIS POINT SPECIFIC FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19