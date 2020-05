BRIEF-Tecnicas Reunidas Net Profit Up At 7.1 Mln Euros YoY

May 25 (Reuters) - Tecnicas Reunidas SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 7.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.18 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 915 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 35.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE OF 1.9 BILLION EUROS

* BACKLOG 10.92 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 10.03 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* AT PRESENT, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY ASSESS CONCRETE DIMENSION OF THE COVID19 IMPACTS

* TO RESTATE QUANTITATIVE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IN FUTURE QUARTERLY RESULT PRESENTATIONS, AS SOON AS THERE IS SUFFICIENT STABILITY IN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* DECIDES TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND QUANTITATIVE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UNTIL LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY DIMINISHES