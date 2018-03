BRIEF-Tecnoglass Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

March 14 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc:

* TECNOGLASS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $84.3 MILLION

* IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MILLION

* “‍INTO 2018, WE ARE ENCOURAGED BY A RECORD BACKLOG OF $499 MILLION”​

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $71.0 MILLION TO $81.0 MILLION

* TECNOGLASS - ‍FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS​

* TECNOGLASS - BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS IN FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018, EXPECTS REVENUES & ADJUSTED EBITDA TO GROW WITHIN RANGE OF 28% TO 32% Y-O-Y IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: