Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti Spa:

* SAYS FY 2017 PRELIM. REVENUE OF EUR 181.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 147.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 PRELIM. EBITDA OF EUR 40.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS SEES IN 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 20%

* SAYS SEES IN 2020 REVENUE OF MORE THAN EUR 240 MILLION