BRIEF-‍Tecnoinvestimenti Reports FY ‍Earnings Per Share 0.44 Euro​​

March 14 (Reuters) - ‍Tecnoinvestimenti S.P.A. - Board Of Directors Approves Results At 31 December 2017:​

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.44 EURO​

* TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA - ‍CLOSED 2017 WITH REVENUES EQUAL TO EURO 181,018 THOUSAND, UP EURO 33,693 THOUSAND OR 22.9% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA-‍NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS AT YEAR-END: EUR 104.6 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF EUR 33.3 MILLION

* ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN REVENUES OF ABOUT 20%, THEREBY EXCEEDING A TOTAL OF EURO 215 MILLION​