Nov 8 (Reuters) - TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 70 PERCENT OF WARRANT GROUP FOR EUR 33.9‍ MILLION​

* OTHER 30 PERCENT OF WARRANT GROUP WILL BE SUBJECT TO PUT & CALL OPTIONS EXERCISABLE IN 2019-2020‍​

* ENTERS MARKET FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES FOR CORPORATIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF WARRANT GROUP‍​