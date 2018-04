BRIEF- Tecnotree Issues Profit Warning

April 25 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj:

* TECNOTREE ISSUES PROFIT WARNING

* TECNOTREE CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS TODAY DECIDED TO CHANGE GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* COMPANY IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE ANY GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COMPLETION AND TIMETABLE OF TENDER OFFER IS CAUSING UNCERTAINTY AMONG CUSTOMERS AND DELAY IN ORDER INTAKE

* COMPANY MAY NO LONGER ACHIEVE REVENUE AND OPERATIONAL RESULT SET OUT IN CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* TECNOTREE - PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED REVENUE IN 2018 WILL BE AT SAME LEVEL THAN IN 2017 AND THAT OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY WILL BE BETTER THAN ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT IN 2017