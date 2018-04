BRIEF-Tecnotree: Preliminary Results Of Viking Acquisition Corp's Tender Offer For All Shares In Tecnotree

April 16 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF VIKING ACQUISITION CORP’S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE SHARES IN TECNOTREE AND EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD

* ACCORDING TO PRELIM RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER, SHARES TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER REPRESENT ABOUT 59.9 % OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN TECNOTREE

* OFFEROR HAS ACQUIRED 23,393,197 TECNOTREE SHARES OUTSIDE TENDER OFFER REPRESENTING ABOUT 19.1 % OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN TECNOTREE

* SHARES TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER TOTAL ABOUT 79.0 % OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN TECNOTREE