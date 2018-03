March 5 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES WERE EUR 15.6 (14.7) MILLION.

* ORDER BOOK AT END OF Q4 STOOD AT EUR 26.2 (24.9) MILLION

* ‍Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT FOR QUARTER WAS EUR 4.4(0.8) MILLION

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS REVENUE IN 2018 WILL BE AT SAME LEVEL THAN IN 2017​

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTS ‍2018 OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY TO BE BETTER THAN ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)