Feb 7(Reuters) - Tecon Biology Co Ltd

* Says an equity investment firm sells all 15.8 percent stake (152.1 million shares) in the co to a Beijing-based assets management limited partnership

* Says the Beijing-based assets management limited partnership is holding 15.8 percent stake (152.1 million shares) in the co and becomes co’s second biggest shareholder

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/megZ5S

