March 21 (Reuters) - Tecsys Inc:

* TECSYS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO

* SAYS CFO BRIAN COSGROVE RESIGNED

* TECSYS - WILL APPOINT BERTY HO-WO-CHEONG, VICE PRESIDENT, MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS AND FORMER CFO, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: