FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tecsys Q4 earnings per share C$0.39
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tecsys Q4 earnings per share C$0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Tecsys Inc:

* Tecsys reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.39

* Q4 revenue c$18.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$18.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tecsys Inc qtrly total contract value bookings amounted to $11.1 million, in comparison to $13.1 million for q4 2016

* Tecsys Inc - board of directors has appointed Brian Cosgrove as new cfo effective immediately, replacing Berty ho

* Tecsys Inc - “‍experienced a slowing in new contract signing from U.S. Healthcare sector as a result of uncertainty around health insurance legislation​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.