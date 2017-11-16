BRIEF-Ted Baker Group revenue increased by 7.3 pct for 13 week period

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* ‍Group revenue increased by 7.3% (8.0% in constant currency) for 13 week period from 13 August 2017 to 11 November 2017​

* ‍Retail sales increased by 4.6% for 13 week period from 13 August 2017 to 11 November 2017​

* Wholesale sales for 13 week up 14.2% (15.4% in constant currency) reflecting good performances from both uk and North American businesses​

* ‍Anticipate low double-digit wholesale sales growth (in constant currency) for full year​

* ‍board is confident of meeting its full year expectations​