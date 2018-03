BRIEF-Ted Baker Says FY Pretax Profit Up 12.3 Pct To 68.8 Mln Pounds

March 22 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 12.1 PERCENT TO 60.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF ‍591.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 531.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍RETAIL SALES UP 10.4% (8.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £442.5M​

* FY ‍UK AND EUROPE RETAIL SALES UP 7.7% (6.4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £301.1M​

* FY ‍US AND CANADA RETAIL SALES UP 16.2% (12.4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £120.1M​

* FY ‍E-COMMERCE SALES UP 39.8 % (38.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £101.1M​

* FY ‍WHOLESALE SALES UP 14.6% (13.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £149.2M​

* FY ‍LICENCE INCOME UP 17.6% TO £21.4M​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN NEW FINANCIAL PERIOD IS PLANNED TO BE AT £30.0M (2018: £36.6M)​

* FY ‍GROUP GROSS MARGIN REMAINED CONSTANT AT 61.0% (2017: 61.0%)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)