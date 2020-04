BRIEF-Tee International Says Unit Received A Letter Of Award For Mechanical & Engineering Works

April 20 (Reuters) - TEE International Ltd:

* TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD- UNIT RECEIVED A LETTER OF AWARD FOR MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING WORKS FOR PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT OF A SPORTS AND RECREATION CENTRE

* TEE INTERNATIONAL - BASED ON SUBCONTRACT AGREEMENT, LOA WORTH ABOUT S$72 MILLION

* TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD - COVID-19 RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO TEE GROUP’S BUSINESS & OPERATIONS; TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY FOR FY

* TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD- MOST OF GROUP'S CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR ON-GOING PROJECTS SUSPENDED AND CONSTRUCTION SITES HAVE BEEN CLOSED