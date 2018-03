March 14 (Reuters) - Teekay Corp:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

* ‍ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE​