Nov 15 (Reuters) - Teekay LNG Partners Lp ‍​

* ‍teekay LNG Partners establishes new multigas pool​

* Teekay LNG - ‍multigas pool expects to bring partnership’s seven directly-owned ethylene-capable lpg carriers under new management structure​

* ‍pool fleet is expected to reach at least 12 vessels by end of 2017, including third party partner vessels.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: