May 17 (Reuters) - Teekay LNG Partners LP:

* TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MILLION VERSUS $101.2 MILLION

* QTRLY REPORTED GAAP NET LOSS OF $6.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $29.1 MILLION LAST YEAR