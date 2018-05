BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Says Petrojarl I Floating Production, Storage And Offloading Unit Commenced A 5-Year Charter Contract

May 10 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners LP:

* TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS - PETROJARL I FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT

* TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS - PETROJARL I FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA

* TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS - PETROJARL I FPSO EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUALIZED CASH FLOW FROM VESSEL OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION FOR FIRST 18 MONTHS