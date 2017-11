Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay tankers ltd - iss, ‍ glass, lewis & co recommended that company’s shareholders vote “for” proposed charter amendment​

* Teekay tankers ltd - ‍proposed charter amendment will allow company to effect its proposed merger with tanker investments ltd​