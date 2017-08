BRIEF-Teekay Tankers Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.22

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay tankers ltd. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tanker market faced challenging headwinds in q2 of 2017

* Qtrly total revenues $108.8 million versus $145.8 million

* Significant slowdown in tanker fleet growth coupled with better oil market fundamentals will lead to recovery in freight rates, from H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: