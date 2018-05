May 17 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECIDED TO ELIMINATE MINIMUM DIVIDEND PAYMENT, WHICH WILL RESULT IN RETAINING APPROXIMATELY $32 MILLION OF CASH FLOW ANNUALLY

* QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $168.5 MILLION VERSUS $130.5 MILLION