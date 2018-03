March 8 (Reuters) - Tegel Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY18 UNDERLYING EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$70 MILLION TO NZ$72 MILLION

* ‍OVERALL DOMESTIC VOLUME AND REVENUE FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED PRIOR YEAR ON A 52 WEEK BASIS​

* ‍EXPECTS TOTAL PRE-TAX NON-RECURRING COSTS IN FY18 WILL BE ABOUT NZ$8 MILLION TO NZ$10 MILLION​

* FY18 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN NZ$25 MILLION TO NZ$27 MILLION