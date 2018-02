Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tegel Group Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS ‍NEW PLYMOUTH PRODUCTION PLANT IMPACTED BY EX-CYCLONE GITA​

* PROCESSING PLANT SUSPENDED FULL PRODUCTION YESTERDAY HOWEVER PARTS OF PRODUCTION LINE WILL RESUME TODAY AND FEEDMILL IS OPERATIONAL

* EFFECT ON NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN NZ$1.5 MILLION AND NZ$2.0 MILLION​