BRIEF-Tegna Inc. Reports Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.40 From Continuing Operations

March 1 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc:

* . REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 9 PERCENT

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍ Q4 TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES (NON-GAAP BASIS) $480.5 MILLION, UP 9.2 PERCENT​

* SEES ‍Q1 NON-GAAP TOTAL CO REVENUE EXCLUDING TERMINATED DIGITAL BUSINESS TO INCREASE 10 TO 12 PERCENT Y-O-Y

* SEES ‍ Q1 GAAP TOTAL COMPANY REVENUE TO INCREASE HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES $490.3 MILLION, DOWN 10.3 PERCENT​

* ‍REPORTED A ONE-TIME DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT FOR Q4 OF $221 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH TAXES WILL DECLINE BY ABOUT $35 MILLION IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF NEW LEGISLATION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $492.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $492.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $504.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S