May 8 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc:

* . REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TEGNA - EXPECTS GAAP TOTAL COMPANY REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS YEAR-OVER-YEAR DRIVEN BY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: