Oct 11 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd

* Says it will jointly sell all of the co’s equity interests in four JVs, DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, DuPont Teijin Films Luxemburg S.A., DuPont Teijin Films UK Limited, DuPont Teijin Films China Limited, with E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, to Indorama Netherlands B.V., effective after obtaining appropriate regulatory approvals in each country

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/quzSq7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)