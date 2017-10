Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co:

* Says ‍each subscription right to entitle holder to buy 0.2 shares of common stock using purchase price of $18.00/whole share​

* Announces terms for rights offering to stockholders

* Says ‍assuming rights offering is fully subscribed, Tejon currently expects gross proceeds of offering to be approximately $75 million​