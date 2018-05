Tejon Ranch Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $13.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $7.9 MILLION,

* TEJON RANCH - BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES