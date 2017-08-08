BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q2 revenue $7.9 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co

* Tejon Ranch reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results of operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Revenues and other income for Q2 of 2017 were $7.9 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 10.2%

* Says "‍believes variability of its operating results will continue through remainder of 2017 due to seasonal nature of farming activities​"

* Says farm revenues may be adversely impacted in 2017 versus 2016, due to recent declines in almond prices, uncertainties related to overall crop production

* Company does not expect to generate additional mineral resource revenue from excess water sales for remainder of 2017

* Expects harvest of almonds to begin in early august and at that time will be able to better estimate 2017 crop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: