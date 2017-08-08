FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q2 revenue $7.9 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q2 revenue $7.9 million

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co

* Tejon Ranch reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results of operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Revenues and other income for Q2 of 2017 were $7.9 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 10.2%

* Says "‍believes variability of its operating results will continue through remainder of 2017 due to seasonal nature of farming activities​"

* Says farm revenues may be adversely impacted in 2017 versus 2016, due to recent declines in almond prices, uncertainties related to overall crop production

* Company does not expect to generate additional mineral resource revenue from excess water sales for remainder of 2017

* Expects harvest of almonds to begin in early august and at that time will be able to better estimate 2017 crop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.