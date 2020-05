BRIEF-Tekmar Group Says FY20 Revenue Expected To Be In Line With Expectations

May 5 (Reuters) - Tekmar Group PLC:

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - GROUP’S RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - FY20 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, SHOWING ABOVE 40% GROWTH ON PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - LOCKDOWN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 IMPACTING GROUP’S ACTIVITY IN HEAVILY Q4 WEIGHTED PERIOD.

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - GROUP ENDED PERIOD WITH A RECORD YEAR END ORDER BOOK OF NO LESS THAN £10 MILLION, UP 39% ON PRIOR YEAR END

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - RECENTLY APPLIED FOR AND WAS GRANTED A CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN OF £3.0 MILLION FROM ITS BANK, BARCLAYS

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - BOARD BELIEVES THAT TEKMAR GROUP IS WELL PLACED TO NAVIGATE THIS PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY