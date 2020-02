BRIEF-Tekmar Says Projects Scheduled For China Shipment Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tekmar Group PLC:

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - TRADING STATEMENT AND THE IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS

* TEKMAR GROUP- CHINA’S RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, INCLUDING RESTRICTION OF TRAVEL, AFFECTING CO’S PERFORMANCE “MATERIALLY” IN MANY WAYS

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - BOARD NOW EXPECTS THAT GROUP’S EARNINGS IN FY20 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THOSE ACHIEVED IN FY19

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - ALL OF GROUP’S PROJECTS SCHEDULED FOR SHIPMENT TO CHINA HAVE BEEN DELAYED

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS FROM CHINA HAS CEASED PENDING FURTHER NOTICE

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS ABILITY TO SOURCE REPLACEMENT COMPONENTS FROM EUROPE

* TEKMAR - DELAYS NOT AFFECTING CONTRACTUAL DELIVERY SCHEDULES FOR CLIENTS, BUT AFFECTS TIMING OF REVENUE RECOGNITION, MARGINS ON AFFECTED PROJECTS

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - GROUP’S OFFICE IN SHANGHAI, WHICH SERVICES WHOLE OF APAC, HAS BEEN PLACED ON OFFICIAL SHUTDOWN

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - CHINA ACCOUNTED FOR CIRCA 10% OF REVENUE FORECAST IN FY20 AND REPRESENTED 20% OF OUR OUTSTANDING SUPPLY-CHAIN COMMITMENTS

* TEKMAR - HIGHER COSTS RELATING TO ONE PROJECT WITHIN SUBSEA INNOVATION, WHICH HAVE RISEN SINCE DEC., ALSO AFFECTING GROUP’S 2020 PERFORMANCE

* TEKMAR GROUP PLC - WE ARE NOT YET ABLE TO EVALUATE FULL IMPACT OF VIRUS ON FY21 AND WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES AS NECESSARY