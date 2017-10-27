FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics announces pending $3 mln financing
October 27, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics announces pending $3 mln financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tel-instrument Electronics Corp

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Responds to recent court ruling on punitive damages in the Aeroflex case and announces a pending $3M financing

* Tel-Instrument Electronics - received notice that judge in Aeroflex litigation issued decision granting $2.1 million in punitive damages in favor of Aeroflex​

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - ‍currently investigating options, including an appeal​ of court ruling

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - ‍ the decision granting an additional punitive damages brings total tel damages awarded in case to about $4.9 million​

* Tel-Instrument Electronics - nearing completion of $3 million financing with existing investor to allow co to fund planned appeal of court ruling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
