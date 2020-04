April 23 (Reuters) - TELA Bio Inc:

* TELA BIO ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TELA BIO INC - APPOINTED DOUG EVANS, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LUNGPACER MEDICAL INC

* TELA BIO INC - DOUG EVANS WILL ALSO ASSUME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS ROLE FROM KURT AZABARZIN