BRIEF-Tela Bio Announces Q1 Financial Results

May 12 (Reuters) - TELA Bio Inc:

* TELA BIO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $3.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $3.7 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTED SALARY CUTS FOR ITS EMPLOYEES AND INITIATED ACTIONS IN APRIL TO GENERATE SAVINGS

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO DECLINE IN Q2 OF 2020 AS COMPARED TO MOST RECENT COMPLETED QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER IN 2019

* WILL CONTINUE ITS SUSPENSION OF FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* NET LOSS WAS $7.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $6.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2019