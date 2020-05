BRIEF-Tela Bio Says Board Approved Temporary Reduction Of Base Salaries For All Employees

May 4 (Reuters) - TELA Bio Inc:

* TELA BIO INC - ON APRIL 28, BOARD APPROVED A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF BASE SALARIES FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

* TELA BIO INC - BASE SALARIES OF EACH OF CO’S SENIOR EXECUTIVES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 30%

* TELA BIO INC - BASE SALARIES OF EACH OF CO’S VICE PRESIDENTS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 25%

* TELA BIO INC - CERTAIN SENIOR EXECUTIVES VOLUNTEERED TO REDUCE THEIR SALARIES BY AN ADDITIONAL 5%

* TELA BIO INC - SALARY REDUCTION COMMENCED ON APRIL 30, 2020 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 15, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2YyCYGh) Further company coverage: