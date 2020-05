May 14 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health Inc:

* TELADOC HEALTH PRICES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $850 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED BY $50 MILLION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $800 MILLION

* TELADOC HEALTH -NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 1.25% PER YEAR, PAYABLE SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON JUNE 1, DEC 1 OF EACH YEAR, BEGINNING DEC 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: