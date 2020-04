BRIEF-Teladoc Health Sees Q1 2020 Revenue $180 Mln To $181 Mln

April 14 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $180 MILLION TO $181 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, TELADOC HEALTH HAS EXPERIENCED AN UNPRECEDENTED SURGE IN DEMAND FOR ITS SERVICES

* TELADOC HEALTH - NOW ROUTINELY PROVIDING IN EXCESS OF 20,000 VIRTUAL MEDICAL VISITS /DAY IN U.S.,UPOVER 100% AS COMPARED TO FIRST WEEK OF MARCH

* NOW ANTICIPATES REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $180-181 MILLION

* TOTAL VISIT VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED 1.8 MILLION VISITS IN Q1 OF 2020

* EXPECTED RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2020 INCLUDE ADDITIONAL EXPENSES ESTIMATED AT $4 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $10-11 MILLION, COMPARED TO $1.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $173.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA